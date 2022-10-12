Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The most notable name missing from the Phillies' NLDS roster, after competing in the National League Wild Card Series, is top relief pitcher David Robertson. Robertson injured himself celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in game two of the National League Wild Card Series.
Robertson strained his calf jumping in the air after Harper homered in the second inning Saturday.
The Phillies will be without Robertson, who they acquired from the Chicago Cubs for pitching prospect Ben Brown prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline in August.
Catchers (2)
J.T. Realmuto
Garrett Stubbs
Infielders
Alec Bohm
Rhys Hoskins
Jean Segura
Edmundo Sosa
Bryson Stott
Outfielders
Nick Castellanos
Bryce Harper
Brandon Marsh
Kyle Schwarber
Matt Vierling
Dalton Guthrie
Right-Handed Pitchers
Andrew Bellatti
Connor Brogdon
Seranthony Dominguez
Zach Eflin
Kyle Gibson
Aaron Nola
Nick Nelson
Noah Syndergaard
Zack Wheeler
Left-Handed Pitchers
Jose Alvarado
Bailey Falter
Brad Hand
Ranger Suarez
The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis over the weekend.
The Phillies open the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.
