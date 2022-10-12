Philadelphia Phillies Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Atlanta Braves

The Philadelphia Phillies released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The most notable name missing from the Phillies' NLDS roster, after competing in the National League Wild Card Series, is top relief pitcher David Robertson. Robertson injured himself celebrating Bryce Harper's home run in game two of the National League Wild Card Series.

Robertson strained his calf jumping in the air after Harper homered in the second inning Saturday.

The Phillies will be without Robertson, who they acquired from the Chicago Cubs for pitching prospect Ben Brown prior to the Major League Baseball trade deadline in August.

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto

Garrett Stubbs

Infielders

Alec Bohm

Rhys Hoskins

Jean Segura

Edmundo Sosa

Bryson Stott

Outfielders

Nick Castellanos

Bryce Harper

Brandon Marsh

Kyle Schwarber

Matt Vierling

Dalton Guthrie

Right-Handed Pitchers

Andrew Bellatti

Connor Brogdon

Seranthony Dominguez

Zach Eflin

Kyle Gibson

Aaron Nola

Nick Nelson

Noah Syndergaard

Zack Wheeler

Left-Handed Pitchers

Jose Alvarado

Bailey Falter

Brad Hand

Ranger Suarez

The Phillies are coming off a sweep of the Cardinals in St. Louis over the weekend.

The Phillies open the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park in Atlanta.

