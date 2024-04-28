Philadelphia Phillies' Lefty Sees Historic Streak End on Saturday But Still Delivers a Gem
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, 5-1, to run their record to an impressive 18-10 this season.
The loss dropped San Diego to 14-16 as they look to get to the playoffs this year after a year off in 2023.
Once again, the story for Philly was the starting pitching of left-hander Ranger Suarez. He went 8.0 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He walked none and struck out eight.
For the year, he's now 5-0 with a 1.32 ERA. Furthermore, because he didn't allow his run until the eighth inning, he saw his historic scoreless innings streak grow to 32.0 innings, which put him in a special class in team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
If Suarez can continue to pitch in an ace-like fashion alongside Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola, the Phillies have a chance to make another deep run in the playoffs. They've been to the World Series and NLCS, respectively, over the last two years.
The 28-year-old Suarez is 34-21 lifetime since making his debut in 2018. He owns a career 3.24 ERA and has struck out 40 batters in 41.0 innings this season.
The Phillies will be in action on Sunday against the Padres, finishing out the series at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Phillies' veteran Taijuan Walker makes his first start of the season while Michael King, an exciting righty, pitches for San Diego. Once this series is over, the Phillies head to Anaheim for a new series against the Angels, which begins Monday.
