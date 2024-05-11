Philadelphia Phillies' Ranger Suárez Reaches Historic Heights With ERA, WHIP

Four MLB pitchers in the modern era have had a WHIP of 0.72 or lower over their first 8 starts of a season with their team winning all 8.



Three were dead-ball era HOFers (1901 Christy Mathewson, 1907 Addie Joss, 1908 Mordecai Brown).



The other is the @Phillies' Ranger Suárez. pic.twitter.com/3GkfhDQFab