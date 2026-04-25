Pirates' Konnor Griffin Makes Modern MLB History on 20th Birthday

Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin celebrated his birthday in style with a performance that will go down in the record books.

Griffin, who turned 20 on Friday, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the Pirates' 6-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. The young shortstop most notably hit his first MLB home run in his first at-bat of the game and later swiped a bag after adding a single in the fifth inning. When he did that, Griffin became the first MLB player in modern history to homer and steal a base in the same game on their 20th birthday, according to the Pirates' post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition, Griffin is now on a short list in Pittsburgh history alongside seven-time MVP Barry Bonds. They're the only two Pirates since 1901 to collect two hits, at least one of which was a homer, and a stolen base on their birthday, according to Pirates insider Jason Mackey. Bonds accomplished the feat on his 25th birthday.

Konnor Griffin may be ready to put the league on notice

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (6) high-fives in the dugout after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While this historic birthday performance is obviously just one game, it came at a much-needed time for the young shortstop. Heading into Friday's game, Griffin had 12 hits in his first 66 big league at-bats. But now, with his first MLB home run out of the way, the rookie could be set to turn a corner at the plate.

Friday also marked the first three-hit game in the majors for the 2024 ninth-overall draft pick. He had three two-hit games throughout his first 19 MLB contests, but his birthday performance was arguably his strongest offensive showing yet in the big leagues. And while Pirates fans undoubtedly hope the best is yet to come from Griffin, that's a potentially scary thought for any upcoming opponents across the league.

Regardless of whether this marks the start of a hot streak for the rookie, he'll always have the memories from this historic performance on his 20th birthday. Given the high expectations for Griffin entering this season, though, this likely won't be the last time he sets a record in his MLB career.