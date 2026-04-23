Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers wrap up their early-week series on Thursday afternoon after Detroit bounced back to even things with a win on Wednesday.

The Brewers scored 12 runs in the opening game of this series, but yesterday’s loss dropped the Brew Crew to fifth in the NL Central standings.

Another loss could be coming on Thursday, as oddsmakers have set the Brewers as +194 underdogs with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the mound.

He’ll take on Brewers youngster Brandon Sproat (6.88 ERA), who is coming off his best outing of the 2026 season in a win over Toronto.

Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this series finale.

Brewers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers +1.5 (-120)

Tigers -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Brewers: +194

Tigers: -240

Total

7 (Over -115/Under-105)

Brewers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.88 ERA)

Detroit: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.08 ERA)

Brewers vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 1:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Tigers.TV/Brewers.TV

Brewers record: 13-10

Tigers record: 13-12

Brewers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-129)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column why Skubal is a worthwhile prop target against Milwaukee:

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is off to a great start in the 2026 season, posting a 2.08 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP through five starts. He’s allowed four or fewer hits in three of his five outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB in OPS and batting average against left-handed pitching in 2026, and Skubal is the best lefty in MLB.

Skubal had an MLB-best 0.89 WHIP in the 2025 season, and I expect him to turn in a shutdown performance on Thursday afternoon.

Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

The Brewers have struggled against left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, and the Detroit offense hasn’t exactly dominated, ranking 16th in MLB in runs scored.

So, with Skubal on the mound, I’m taking the UNDER in the first five innings on Thursday afternoon.

Sproat struggled to open the 2026 season, but he’s allowed just two runs over his last two starts, throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball in his last outing against Toronto. He does rank in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, but there’s a chance he could allow four runs in the first five frames and this bet will still hit.

Skubal has given up just seven earned runs in five starts, and four of his outings have finished with him allowing just one run.

Even though Milwaukee’s offense dominated the opener in this series, I think the pitching wins out on Thursday afternoon.

Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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