Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23
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The Milwaukee Brewers and Detroit Tigers wrap up their early-week series on Thursday afternoon after Detroit bounced back to even things with a win on Wednesday.
The Brewers scored 12 runs in the opening game of this series, but yesterday’s loss dropped the Brew Crew to fifth in the NL Central standings.
Another loss could be coming on Thursday, as oddsmakers have set the Brewers as +194 underdogs with Tigers ace Tarik Skubal on the mound.
He’ll take on Brewers youngster Brandon Sproat (6.88 ERA), who is coming off his best outing of the 2026 season in a win over Toronto.
Let’s take a look at the betting odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this series finale.
Brewers vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Brewers +1.5 (-120)
- Tigers -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Brewers: +194
- Tigers: -240
Total
- 7 (Over -115/Under-105)
Brewers vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Milwaukee: Brandon Sproat (0-1, 6.88 ERA)
- Detroit: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.08 ERA)
Brewers vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 23
- Time: 1:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, Tigers.TV/Brewers.TV
- Brewers record: 13-10
- Tigers record: 13-12
Brewers vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets
Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-129)
Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best MLB best column why Skubal is a worthwhile prop target against Milwaukee:
Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is off to a great start in the 2026 season, posting a 2.08 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP through five starts. He’s allowed four or fewer hits in three of his five outings, and he has a favorable matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.
Milwaukee ranks 20th in MLB in OPS and batting average against left-handed pitching in 2026, and Skubal is the best lefty in MLB.
Skubal had an MLB-best 0.89 WHIP in the 2025 season, and I expect him to turn in a shutdown performance on Thursday afternoon.
Brewers vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
The Brewers have struggled against left-handed pitching in the 2026 season, and the Detroit offense hasn’t exactly dominated, ranking 16th in MLB in runs scored.
So, with Skubal on the mound, I’m taking the UNDER in the first five innings on Thursday afternoon.
Sproat struggled to open the 2026 season, but he’s allowed just two runs over his last two starts, throwing 6.2 innings of one-run ball in his last outing against Toronto. He does rank in just the 19th percentile in expected ERA, but there’s a chance he could allow four runs in the first five frames and this bet will still hit.
Skubal has given up just seven earned runs in five starts, and four of his outings have finished with him allowing just one run.
Even though Milwaukee’s offense dominated the opener in this series, I think the pitching wins out on Thursday afternoon.
Pick: First 5 Innings UNDER 4.5 (-175 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2