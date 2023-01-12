Pirates Reportedly Want These Yankees Prospects for Bryan Reynolds
As the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to listen to offers for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that the Pirates are seeking four prospects in a trade with the New York Yankees in exchange for Reynolds' services.
Heyman wrote in his most recent piece on the New York Post's website:
"Word is, the Pirates sought four top prospects from the Yankees, including multiple players from the top group that includes Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez."
Volpe, a shortstop, is the no. 5 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings. Dominguez, an outfielder, is baseball's no. 39 prospect, and Peraza, a shortstop, is the no. 50 prospect in the sport.
Peraza received a September call-up last fall, slashing .306/.404/.832 with a 139 OPS+ in 18 games. Dominguez and Volpe have yet to make their big league debuts.
According to Heyman, the Pirates are seeking a "Juan Soto-like" haul in exchange for Reynolds, who is under club control for the next three seasons, through 2025.
