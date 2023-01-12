Pirates Reportedly Want These Yankees Prospects for Bryan Reynolds

The Pittsburgh Pirates are seeking a large haul of prospects in a trade for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

As the Pittsburgh Pirates continue to listen to offers for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reports that the Pirates are seeking four prospects in a trade with the New York Yankees in exchange for Reynolds' services.

Heyman wrote in his most recent piece on the New York Post's website:

"Word is, the Pirates sought four top prospects from the Yankees, including multiple players from the top group that includes Oswald Peraza, Anthony Volpe and Jasson Dominguez."

Volpe, a shortstop, is the no. 5 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com's top 100 prospect rankings. Dominguez, an outfielder, is baseball's no. 39 prospect, and Peraza, a shortstop, is the no. 50 prospect in the sport.

Peraza received a September call-up last fall, slashing .306/.404/.832 with a 139 OPS+ in 18 games. Dominguez and Volpe have yet to make their big league debuts.

According to Heyman, the Pirates are seeking a "Juan Soto-like" haul in exchange for Reynolds, who is under club control for the next three seasons, through 2025.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.