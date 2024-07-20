Pittsburgh Pirates Honor Deceased Rapper Mac Miller on Friday
The Pittsburgh Pirates are celebrating the city of Pittsburgh this weekend with their "yinzerpalooza" and on Friday night, they gave tribute to rapper Mac Miller.
Miller was a cultural icon and successful rapper from Pittsburgh who died in 2018 at the age of 26.
The team played some of his music on the jumbotron before Friday's game against the Philaldelphia Phillies and shouted out the "Mac Miller Fund."
The following from the Jewish Virtual Library had more on Miller's career and impact:
In early 2010, Miller signed a record deal with Pittsburgh-based indie record label Rostrum Records. He subsequently began recording his debut studio album Blue Slide Park, and released it on November 8, 2011. The album went on to debut at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, making it the first independently distributed debut album to top the chart since Tha Dogg Pound's 1995 album, Dogg Food.
In early 2013 Miller launched REMember Music, his own record label imprint. Miller's second album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, was released on June 18, 2013. In January 2014, Miller announced he was no longer signed to Rostrum Records. In October 2014 Miller signed a $10 million record deal for him and his label REMember with Warner Bros. Records.
Miller has been gone for six years now but his impact continues to be felt. He had very recognizable singles like "Frick Park Market," "K.I.D.S" and several others.
He was classmates in Pittsburgh with famous rapper Wiz Khalifa, who has been incredibly successful in his career as well.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.