Mariners Projected To Lose $72 Million Slugger To Division Rival

The Seattle Mariners are in a tough spot with slugger Eugenio Suárez. They traded for Suárez and Josh Naylor at the trade deadline and both stars were crucial in their postseason push.

The Mariners have already re-signed Naylor to a huge deal this winter. While Suárez could fit on a new deal with the Mariners, it seems like he's headed for a solid deal with a new team this winter.

Jordan Leandre of Just Baseball recently predicted Suárez would bolt from the Mariners and sign with the division rival Athletics this winter. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected Suárez would sign a $72 million deal this offseason.

Eugenio Suárez could fit perfectly with the Athletics

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) argues a called third strike with home plate umpire Quinn Wolcott in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"As it stands, FanGraphs projects Max Muncy — not that one — to be the A’s third baseman on Opening Day, meaning an upgrade certainly could be in order," Leandre wrote. " had a career year between Arizona and Seattle last season, tying a career-high with 49 home runs and setting a new one in RBI with 118. Entering free agency at 34, there’s been auspicious silence surrounding him.

"However, the A’s make a ton of sense for him. Sutter Health Park was the No. 2 ballpark for righties last season and top 10 for home runs. I believe the organization is also closer to competing than they thought entering the 2025 season, so they can afford to get creative. Adding an impact bat on the periphery of the market’s high-end creates one of the most uncomfortable lineups to dispatch in baseball. Between Kurtz, Rooker, Soderstrom, Langeliers, and Suárez, there’s 150-homer potential in that quintet."

The Athletics have some talent on their roster, but they need a third baseman and some additional pop. Suárez would help them in both places.

He might not make them a World Series contender, but signing him would certainly push the team in the right direction. They have a bright young core of talent to build around. Adding a veteran like Suárez would work perfectly for everybody involved.

