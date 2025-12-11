Mariners Projected To Lose $72 Million Slugger To Division Rival
In this story:
The Seattle Mariners are in a tough spot with slugger Eugenio Suárez. They traded for Suárez and Josh Naylor at the trade deadline and both stars were crucial in their postseason push.
The Mariners have already re-signed Naylor to a huge deal this winter. While Suárez could fit on a new deal with the Mariners, it seems like he's headed for a solid deal with a new team this winter.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Jordan Leandre of Just Baseball recently predicted Suárez would bolt from the Mariners and sign with the division rival Athletics this winter. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected Suárez would sign a $72 million deal this offseason.
Eugenio Suárez could fit perfectly with the Athletics
"As it stands, FanGraphs projects Max Muncy — not that one — to be the A’s third baseman on Opening Day, meaning an upgrade certainly could be in order," Leandre wrote. " had a career year between Arizona and Seattle last season, tying a career-high with 49 home runs and setting a new one in RBI with 118. Entering free agency at 34, there’s been auspicious silence surrounding him.
"However, the A’s make a ton of sense for him. Sutter Health Park was the No. 2 ballpark for righties last season and top 10 for home runs. I believe the organization is also closer to competing than they thought entering the 2025 season, so they can afford to get creative. Adding an impact bat on the periphery of the market’s high-end creates one of the most uncomfortable lineups to dispatch in baseball. Between Kurtz, Rooker, Soderstrom, Langeliers, and Suárez, there’s 150-homer potential in that quintet."
The Athletics have some talent on their roster, but they need a third baseman and some additional pop. Suárez would help them in both places.
He might not make them a World Series contender, but signing him would certainly push the team in the right direction. They have a bright young core of talent to build around. Adding a veteran like Suárez would work perfectly for everybody involved.
More MLB: Yankees Get Huge Update In $427 Million Kyle Tucker Sweepstakes
Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.