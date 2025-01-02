Paul Skenes Given Best Odds to Win National League Cy Young Award
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been given the best odds in the National League to win the Cy Young Award, according to the Fanduel Sportsbook.
Skenes is listed as +300, meaning that if you bet $100 on Skenes to win, and he does, you'd get $300 plus your original $100 back. Skenes is ranked ahead of Zack Wheeler (Phillies) and Chris Sale (Braves), who won the award in 2024.
Skenes has better odds to win than Tarik Skubal (+400) does to win in the American League, showing how much bookmakers, and the public, believe in him.
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with that 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. The former No. 1 pick in the draft (2023), Skenes made his major league debut in early May after just a handful of minor league starts With Skenes and Jared Jones, the Pirates and their fans finally look to have some optimism moving forward.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and his power "splinker," Skenes also earned the start for the National League in the All-Star Game. In addition to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, Skenes was also already a finalist for the National League Cy Young.
The Pirates finished last in the National League Central but will look to turn it around this year in a wide open division. The Brewers, thus far, appear to have taken a step back while the Cubs have taken a step forward.
