Rays Predicted To Cut Ties With 9-Year Veteran Pitcher
The Tampa Bay Rays are on the outside of the postseason looking in right now. They seem like long shots to make the postseason, but the fact that they're this close to competing for a World Series is a good sign.
But the Rays will need to make some tough decisions, notably in free agency, at the end of the year.
FanSided's Zachary Rotman recently predicted the Rays would cut ties with veteran pitcher Adrian Houser in the offseason. Houser was added by the Rays in a trade with the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline this season.
Adrian Houser's time in Tampa Bay is likely coming to an end
"The Tampa Bay Rays did what they do best at this year's trade deadline - confuse people. They sold some players like Zack Littell and Jose Caballero, but also bought by acquiring guys like Griffin Jax and Adrian Houser," Rotman wrote. "Houser was in the middle of a resurgent season with the Chicago White Sox, but his Rays tenure hasn't gone as smoothly. The right-hander has a 4.91 ERA in six starts and 33 innings with the Rays, and he's allowed four or more runs in four of his six starts. It hasn't been pretty.
"With that in mind, why exactly would the Rays be eager to bring him back, especially when Shane McClanahan should be healthy next season? The Rays don't have room for him in their 2026 rotation, and Houser realistically is nothing more than a No. 5 starter. He should help a rotation somewhere, but not in Tampa Bay."
If Houser had continued to dominate with the Rays at the level that he did with the White Sox, this would be an entirely different conversation. In 11 starts with the White Sox, Houser had an ERA sitting around 2.00. He was worth nearly 3.0 WAR. In six starts with the Rays, he's posted a 4.91 ERA and been worth 0.1 WAR.
Cutting ties with the veteran pitcher at the end of the season makes perfect sense for the Rays, especially since they have talented pitchers set to return from injury next season. Pair that with a few top prospects who have a chance to make a big league impact as soon as opening day, and Houser seems as good as gone.
Somebody will give him a solid contract in free agency, though.
