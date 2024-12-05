Toronto Blue Jays Still in Race For Juan Soto, Decision Could Come This Weekend
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Toronto Blue Jays are still in the race for superstar free agent Juan Soto. Furthermore, Passan notes that Soto could make his decision this upcoming weekend.
There's been a buzz growing that Soto would make his decision around the winter meetings, and it sounds as if we could get an announcement while the baseball world is convened in Dallas.
The reports have run the full gamut for Toronto. We've heard that they were long shots, we've heard they have a real chance, we've heard that Soto would be willing to go to Toronto and we've heard that the Jays will probably put out the biggest financial offer.
If Soto is truly going to make a decision this weekend, we'll all get some clarity as to what has been true and what has not. The Jays are trying hard to land Soto so they can pair him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the middle of the order. It's the second straight year that the Jays have gone after a big-name free agent, as they fell just short in the Shohei Ohtani running last offseason.
If the team gets Soto, they'll have a very formidable lineup with Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. If they don't, they'll have to pivot to other players like Alex Bregman, Willy Adames, Max Fried, Anthony Santander and Corbin Burnes - all players they've been linked to.
Toronto went 74-88 this past season and finished last in the American League East. They'd made the playoffs in the two years prior to that.
