With less than two weeks remaining before the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, the specter of a lockout looms over this entire offseason. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred's latest comments do nothing to alleviate any potential concerns of a protracted lockout.

"Lastly, I will say there's plenty of room for compromise, but there's one thing I will not compromise on," said Manfred, video courtesy of SNYtv. "That's the issue we're hearing from the vast majority of our fans. They want a salary cap and floor, and on that, we will not compromise."

If these words are more than just posturing to the media, that is the last thing baseball fans want to hear. It essentially throws down the gauntlet ahead of what will likely be a very contentious negotiation period. A salary cap has been the defining storyline setting up this labor fight.

Why MLB is Pushing for a Salary Cap

Sep 29, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Commissioner of Major League Baseball Rob Manfred before game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The push for a salary cap grows, as spending disparity has grown wider across MLB teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers feature the largest payroll in terms of the Competitive Balance Tax at $432.8 million, per Cot's Contracts estimates. That is more than five times the amount that the lowest-ranked team, the Miami Marlins, spent in the same season. Miami spent just $84.1 million.

The 2026 season saw two lower-payroll teams make the World Series. The Milwaukee Brewers, who ranked 19th at $154.7 million, steamrolled all their opponents to their first championship. They vanquished a Rays team that was 27th at $113.9 million. It showed that teams didn't necessarily need to exceed the CBT threshold to compete.

MLB certainly could improve with less of a spending disparity across the league. Their solution seems focused on a complete overhaul of the payroll system. Baseball is the last major American professional sport without a salary cap implemented.

Manfred cites that 70% of fans support a cap and floor in his statement. He's tying the issue of spending with competitive balance across the league in his pitch to the media.

MLBPA Responds to Rob Manfred's Statement

MLB Players Association interim executive director Bruce Meyer talks to the Detroit Free Press during spring training March 1, 2026, at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In response to those comments, MLB Players Association Executive Director Bruce Meyer released his own statement to the media.

"There can be no clearer example of the league’s lack of seriousness than their insistence that they will not negotiate over the economics outside of a radical change to the system that would dramatically reduce overall player compensation for all categories of players and strip fundamental rights from players like the ability to have truly guaranteed contracts,” the statement read. “There should be no illusions about the owners’ true motivation in pushing for this system. They want to make more money in profits and franchise values by artificially suppressing player salaries."

The idea of a salary cap is already a nonstarter for the MLBPA. The union has fought the cap for decades in collective bargaining with the league. Their opposition to the cap is they see it as a means to suppress player salaries across the league to boost franchise values for a potential sale.

However, it appears that on November 18 that both sides are dug in on their stances and unlikely to budge. And that doesn't bode well for any resolution with the next CBA before the owners vote to lock out the players on December 2. This could very well be a protracted lockout, with very little movement until one or both sides have something to lose.