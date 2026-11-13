2026 National and American League Most Valuable Player Award Winners Announced

Two players have officially been crowned first-time MVPs.

The 2026 Most Valuable Player Award winners were revealed Thursday night. In the American League, the three finalists included Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez, Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero, and Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. The National League MVP finalists were Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani, Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang.

Here are the 2026 AL and NL MVP winners.

Celebrate the Brew Crew’s historic World Series win by checking out the Commemorative Milwaukee Brewers 2026 World Series Champions issue.

2026 NL MVP: Pete Crow-Armstrong

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crow-Armstrong was unanimously named the 2026 NL MVP, receiving all 30 first-place votes. Ohtani earned 26 second-place votes and came in second, while Turang finished third. Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz came in fourth, and 2026 NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski rounded out the top five in NL MVP voting.

Most notably, Ohtani won the NL MVP in 2024 and 2025, so Crow-Armstrong put an end to that streak. The Chicago outfielder hit .280 with 45 home runs, 107 RBIs, and 41 stolen bases this year. That makes the 24-year-old the seventh member of the exclusive 40-40 club. He's also the 10th Cub to win an MVP since the Baseball Writers' Association of America started voting in 1931, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

2026 AL MVP: Yordan Alvarez

Sep 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) hits a home run to right field against the Kansas City Royals during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 AL MVP also won unanimously. Alvarez earned every first-place vote to take home his first career MVP award. Caminero received 27 second-place votes, while Witt came in third. AL Cy Young Award winner Cam Schlittler finished fourth in AL MVP voting, and Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso came in fifth place in his first year in the American League.

For most of the 2026 season, Alvarez appeared to have a legitimate shot at being the MLB's first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Instead, the lefty-swinging slugger finished the year hitting .316 with 42 homers and 106 RBIs. That .316 batting average was the best in the majors, and he ranked second in the American League in home runs and RBIs.

This season also marks the third time both MVPs have won the award unanimously, according to Langs.