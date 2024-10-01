San Diego Padres Ace to Face Seldom-Used Atlanta Braves Hurler in Wild Card Opener
Playoff baseball is officially upon us. And the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves are set to face off in Game 1 of a best-of-three National League Wild Card Series at 8:38 p.m. ET (5:38 p.m. PT) on Tuesday.
The two teams will both be after a World Series title, but it represents very different things to both franchises.
For the Padres, a World Series title would be their first. An NL pennant would be the team's first since 1998. After years of building the team back to a contender off the back of franchise star Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego could finally reach the mountain top.
For the Braves, a World Series title would be their second in four years and would reinforce the fact that Atlanta is the mecca of the NL.
And in Game 1 of the best-of-three series, it looks like the advantage favors the Padres.
San Diego will throw out established ace Michael King on the mound and the Braves will have AJ Smith-Shawver starting the game.
King and Smith-Shawver will both be making their second postseason appearances.
Smith posted a season ERA of 2.95 with 201 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched. His last playoff appearance came with the New York Yankees in 2020. He pitched two innings and struck out one batter without giving up a free base or a hit.
Smith-Shawver spent most of the season with the team's Triple-A club Gwinnett Stripers. He made just one start this season and pitched 4.1 innings and struck out four batters while allowing three hits and walking two batters. He made one appearance with Atlanta in 2023 and pitched 2.2 innings. He struck out three batters and allowed three earned runs off three hits. All three hits were home runs.
Barring anything shocking happening on the mound, it seems like the Braves offense will have to work overtime to try and get to the veteran King.
