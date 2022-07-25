San Francisco Giants Announce Roster Moves On Sunday

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Giants announced a series of roster moves.

Giants: "The #SFGiants made the following roster moves today: • IF Evan Longoria placed on the 10-day IL • RHP Gregory Santos recalled from Triple-A Sacramento"

Later in the day, the Giants lost the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 7-4.

The loss was the last game of the series, and they were swept in four games by the Dodgers.

The Giants are now 48-47 on the season in the 95 games that they have played in so far, which has them in third place in the National League West Division.

They are 16.5 games behind the Dodgers for first place, and 5.5 games behind the San Diego Padres for second place.

As for the Wild Card, they are still within striking distance of a spot in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

They are just 2.0 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the last Wild Card Spot.

The Philadelphia Phillies are also on the outside looking in, and they are just 1.0 games ahead of the Giants.

While there is likely no chance that they could catch the Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West, there appears to be a good chance the Wild Card Spot will come down to the wire.

Late in September could make for some exciting games.

The Miami Marlins, Giants, Phillies and Cardinals are all within 5.0 games of each other.

The playoff picture could look a lot different in a month, but right now it's got the makings for a good ending.