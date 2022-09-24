Seattle Mariners Give Luis Castillo Five-Year Contract Extension

The Seattle Mariners have agreed to a five-year contract extension with newly acquired starting pitcher Luis Castillo, USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale and ESPN's Jeff Passan report. The team issued a press release shortly after the reports.

Castillo previously was arbitration eligible in 2023, then set to hit free agency upon the conclusion of the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

According to Nightengale, Castillo's five-year extension through 2027 is worth $108 million, and includes a sixth-year option that could make the deal worth up to $133 million.

If Castillo undergoes surgery to repair an injured UCL on his right elbow at any time between 2025 and 2027, the Mariners' team option for 2028 will be worth $5 million, Passan reports.

Castillo has been excellent in his nine starts since joining the Mariners, logging a 3-2 record, 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 131 ERA+ through 54 innings.

The Mariners now have a rotation of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, reigning American League Cy Young Robbie Ray and Castillo under contract through 2026.

Seattle acquired Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for minor league prospects Noelvi Marte, Edwin Arroyo, Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore on July 29, just days before the MLB trade deadline.

The Reds currently have the fourth-best farm system in baseball, according to MLB.com's most recent farm system rankings.

"Luis has been one of the top pitchers in MLB over the past six seasons," Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said, via press release Saturday. "He is a dynamic power pitcher in the prime of his career with a track record of consistency. Bringing him to Seattle represented a key moment in our ongoing efforts to build a championship roster. Similarly, this deal illustrates our continued commitment to both the present and future of this team."

Since being called up by the Reds in 2017, Castillo has a 3.57 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through 146 career starts and 846.1 innings.

Castillo is excited to be a part of the Mariners' long-term plans.

"I feel great," Castillo said. "Every baseball player wants to have a dream like this become a reality. I'm happy I was able to accomplish this with the Mariners and I want to thank everybody in the organization for treating me so well."