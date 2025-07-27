See the Eye-Popping Career Numbers Behind the 2025 Baseball Hall of Fame Class
Just call them the Fab Five of 2025.
Five former Major League Baseball players will take their places in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, having earned baseball immortality through Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards, batting championships, a Cy Young Award, and extraordinary achievements.
Think 3,000 hits. Only 33 players have achieved that milestone, and Ichiro Suzuki is one of them. The 3,000 strikeout club is even more rare, with just 20 members, including CC Sabathia, in the exclusive group.
That's why Suzuki and Sabathia were elected to the Hall of Fame in their first year of eligibility. They will be joined on the stage at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday by Billy Wagner, elected on his 10th and final try. Being inducted posthumously and represented at the ceremony are Dick Allen and Dave Parker.
Take a look at the remarkable achievements of the five newest Hall of Fame members.
The Dave Parker File
Born: June 9, 1951
Died: June 28, 2025
Position: Right field
Drafted: Pittsburgh Pirates, 14th round, 1970 from Courter Tech High School in Cincinnati
Debut: July 12, 1973
Final game: Oct. 2, 1991
Hall of Fame Entry: Elected by Classic Baseball Era Committee
Teams: Pittsburgh (1973-1983); Cincinnati (1984-1987); Oakland (1988-89); Milwaukee (1990); California (1991); Toronto (1991)
All-Star selections: 7 - 1977, 1979-81, 1985-86, 1990
League MVP: 1978
Gold Gloves: 3 – 1977-79
Batting champion: 2 – 1977, 1978
Silver Slugger: 3 – 1985-86, 1990
Total MLB games: 2,466
Career numbers: .290 average, 2,712 hits,1,272 runs, 339 homers, 1,483 RBIs, 154 stolen bases
The Dick Allen File
Born: March 8, 1942
Died: Dec. 7, 2020
Position: Left field, first base, third base
Debut: Sept. 3, 1963
Final game: June 19, 1977
Hall of Fame entry: Elected by Classic Baseball Era Committee
Teams: Philadelphia (1963-69, 1975-76); St. Louis (1970); Los Angeles Dodgers (1971); Chicago White Sox (1972-74), Oakland (1977)
Rookie of the Year: 1964
All-Star selections: 7 – 1965-67, 1970, 1972-74
League MVP: 1972
Total MLB games: 1,749
Career numbers: .292 average, 1,848 hits, 1,099 runs, 351 homers, 1,119 RBIs, 52 stolen bases
The CC Sabathia File
Born: July 21, 1980
Position: Left-handed pitcher
Drafted: Cleveland, first round, 1998 from Vallejo (Calif.) High School
Debut: April 8, 2001
Final game: Sept. 24, 2019
Hall of Fame entry: Elected by BBWAA, 86.8% votes, first year of eligibility
Teams: Cleveland (2001-08), Milwaukee (2008), New York Yankees (2009-19)
All-Star selections: 6 – 2003-04, 2007, 2010-12
Cy Young Award: 2007
Total MLB games: 561 (560 starts)
Career numbers: 251-161, 3.74 ERA, 3,577.1 innings, 3,093 strikeouts, 1,099 walks
The Ichiro Suzuki File
Born: Oct. 22, 1973
Position: Right field
Debut: April 2, 2001
Final game: March 21, 2019
Hall of Fame entry: Elected by BBWAA, 99.7% votes, first year of eligibility
Teams: Seattle (2001-12, 2018-19), New York Yankees (2012-14), Miami (2015-17)
All-Star selections: 10 – 2001-10
League MVP: 2001
League Rookie of the Year: 2001
Gold Gloves: 10 – 2001-10
Batting champion: 2 – 2001, 2004
Silver Slugger: 3 – 2001, 2007, 2010
Total MLB games: 2,653
Career numbers: .311 average, 3,089 hits, 1,420 runs, 117 homers, 780 RBIs, 509 stolen bases
The Billy Wagner File
Born: July 25, 1971
Position: Left-handed relief pitcher
Drafted: Houston Astros, first round, 1993 from Ferrum (Va.) College
Debut: Sept. 13, 1995
Final game: Oct. 3, 2010
Hall of Fame entry: Elected by BBWAA, 82.5% votes, 10th and final year of eligibility
Teams: Houston (1995-2003), Philadelphia (2004-05), New York Mets (2006-09), Boston (2009), Atlanta (2010)
All-Star selections: 7 – 1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007-08, 2010
Rolaids Relief Man of the Year: 1999
Total MLB games: 853
Career numbers: 47-40, 2.31 ERA, 422 saves, 903 innings, 1,196 strikeouts, 300 walks