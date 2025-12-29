Mariners Could Reunite With Eugenio Suárez Under One Condition: Insider

The Seattle Mariners have had a lot less buzz than a casual observer might expect in regards to a new contract for third baseman Eugenio Suárez.

Suárez, the two-time All-Star, hit 49 home runs this year, by far the most of any remaining free agent. The Mariners talked a big game at the end of the season about retaining as many of their own players as possible, and after losing Jorge Polanco to the New York Mets, Suárez would have been the logical next target.

However, as he enters his age-34 season with declining athleticism and big strikeout totals, Suárez faces a somewhat tricky market when it comes to finding multi-year deals. As one Mariners insider recently explained, the longer he lingers on the market, the more likely it may be that Seattle retains him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Why Mariners could still bring back Suárez

On Sunday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times portrayed the Mariners having an appetite to make more big moves this winter, and asserted that a one-year contract for Suárez would potentially be palatable.

"Jerry Dipoto, president of baseball operations, and general manager Justin Hollander are still highly motivated to make more moves to improve their roster," Divish wrote.

"Could the Mariners bring back Eugenio Suarez as a third baseman/designated hitter? He is reportedly looking for a multiyear contract, but the longer he remains unsigned, the chances of him signing a one-year contract increase with each day."

There are several other factors in play. The Mariners have also been linked to potential trades for second basemen Ketel Marte and Brendan Donovan. Internal candidates to take over either second or third base are Ben Williamson, Cole Young, and top prospect Colt Emerson.

One could reasonably expect Seattle to add one more infielder to the mix, but likely not two.

Suárez's two stints in a Mariners uniform haven't quite worked out the way he would have liked so far. Is the third time the charm for both parties?

More MLB: Mariners-Cardinals Blockbuster Reportedly Possible, But Not Guaranteed