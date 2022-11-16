St. Louis Cardinals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospect Connor Thomas. Thomas will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Cardinals have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Cardinals can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Cardinals have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Genesis Cabrera

Jack Flaherty

Giovanny Gallegos

Ryan Helsley

Jordan Hicks

Dakota Hudson

Matthew Liberatore

Steven Matz

Miles Mikolas

Jordan Montgomery

James Naile

Packy Naughton

Freddy Pacheco

Andre Pallante

Alex Reyes

JoJo Romero

Chris Stratton

Connor Thomas

Zack Thompson

Drew VerHagen

Adam Wainwright

Jake Walsh

Jake Woodford

Catchers

Ivan Herrera

Andrew Knizner

Infielders

Nolan Arenado

Paul DeJong

Brendan Donovan

Tommy Edman

Jose Fermin

Paul Goldschmidt

Nolan Gorman

Outfielders

Alec Burleson

Dylan Carlson

Ben DeLuzio

Moises Gomez

Lars Nootbaar

Tyler O'Neill

Juan Yepez

