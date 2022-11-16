St. Louis Cardinals Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the St. Louis Cardinals added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospect Connor Thomas. Thomas will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Cardinals have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spot. The Cardinals can add a player from another team via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Cardinals have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Genesis Cabrera
Jack Flaherty
Giovanny Gallegos
Ryan Helsley
Jordan Hicks
Dakota Hudson
Matthew Liberatore
Steven Matz
Miles Mikolas
Jordan Montgomery
James Naile
Packy Naughton
Freddy Pacheco
Andre Pallante
Alex Reyes
JoJo Romero
Chris Stratton
Connor Thomas
Zack Thompson
Drew VerHagen
Adam Wainwright
Jake Walsh
Jake Woodford
Catchers
Ivan Herrera
Andrew Knizner
Infielders
Nolan Arenado
Paul DeJong
Brendan Donovan
Tommy Edman
Jose Fermin
Paul Goldschmidt
Nolan Gorman
Outfielders
Alec Burleson
Dylan Carlson
Ben DeLuzio
Moises Gomez
Lars Nootbaar
Tyler O'Neill
Juan Yepez
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.