Tampa Bay Rays Hit a Roadblock in Repair of Tropicana Field After Hurricane Milton Damage
The Tampa Bay Rays are having a very hard time getting official approval for their new ballpark, and now they are meeting resistance on fixing up their old one too.
This has been a complicated story, so let's follow it from the beginning:
Earlier this summer, the Rays essentially got approval for a new ballpark, set to open in 2028. However, because of Hurricane Milton, bond votes on the funding have been delayed, delaying the project. Furthermore, the makeup of the local government has changed and the project could be voted down entirely.
That issue is now running parallel to the issue of fixing up Tropicana Field, which was also badly damaged in the hurricane. The field has been rendered unplayable for the 2025 season and the Rays will be playing at the spring training home of the New York Yankees.
Furthermore, local government on Thursday said no to fixing up the Tropicana Field roof, which is going to cost more than $23 million. However, there is a contractual obligation to fix up the roof, so it will happen, it's just a question of when. The Rays need approval to happen so the massive project can be undertaken and these delays just cause more issues as they plan for 2026.
The following comes from the Associated Press:
The subsequent vote reversing funding for the roof repair essentially means the city and Rays must work on an alternative in the coming weeks so that Tropicana Field can possibly be ready for the 2026 season. The city is legally obligated to fix the roof.
“I’d like to pare it down and see exactly what we’re obligated to do,” council member John Muhammad said.
Even once the roof is fixed, there is still work to be done to fix the playing surface, electrical systems and other things that were damaged.
