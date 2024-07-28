Tampa Bay Rays Infielder Reportedly Drawing Significant Interest on Trade Market
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is reportedly drawing big interest ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, as many as three teams are desperately vying to acquire him.
First, Nightengale dropped this note:
– The Houston Astros are desperately trying to land a starter, focusing on Flaherty and Fedde, and would also love to acquire Rays infielder Isaac Paredes, too.
Then, he had this to say:
The Tampa Bay Rays have a nice bidding war going between the Dodgers and Yankees for Paredes.
Those likely aren't the only teams interested in Paredes, but they do appear to be the most aggressive right now. The 25-year-old Mexico native is putting together a nice season for Tampa Bay, hitting .247 with 16 home runs. Furthermore, he's under contract through 2027, so he comes with a fair amount of team control. He also exceedingly affordable.
Because of those facts, the Rays don't have to trade him and could elect to hold onto him for a while longer. That said, they appear willing to move most people at the deadline, having already traded Randy Arozarena (Mariners) and Zach Eflin (Orioles). Logic would tell you that that probably wouldn't want to trade Paredes to the division-rival Yankees, but they did just move Eflin to Baltimore, so who knows?
Paredes made the All-Star Game this year and is in the fifth year of his career with the Detroit Tigers and Rays. He's a .234 lifetime hitter but has really turned it on in the last two years since becoming a true regular.
