Tampa Bay Rays Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones, Curtis Mead, Taj Bradley and Colby White. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

In a batch of corresponding roster moves to make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated Javy Guerra, Bligh Madris and Ryan Yarbrough for assignment, and traded JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards to the Miami Marlins for minor leaguers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez. The Rays also traded Brett Wisely to the San Francisco Giants for Tristan Peters.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rays have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Rays have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Jason Adam

Shawn Armstrong

Shane Baz

Jalen Beeks

Taj Bradley

Yonny Chirinos

Garrett Cleavinger

Pete Fairbanks

Calvin Faucher

J.P. Feyereisen

Josh Fleming

Tyler Glasnow

Andrew Kittredge

Shane McClanahan

Luis Patino

Colin Poche

Brooks Raley

Drew Rasmussen

Jeffrey Springs

Ryan Thompson

Colby White

Catchers

Christian Bethancourt

Francisco Mejia

Rene Pinto

Infielders

Jonathan Aranda

Osleivis Basabe

Vidal Brujan

Yandy Diaz

Wander Franco

Greg Jones

Brandon Lowe

Curtis Mead

Isaac Paredes

Taylor Walls

Outfielders

Randy Arozarena

Josh Lowe

Manuel Margot

Luke Raley

Jose Siri

Designated Hitter

Harold Ramirez

