Tampa Bay Rays Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Tampa Bay Rays added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones, Curtis Mead, Taj Bradley and Colby White. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
In a batch of corresponding roster moves to make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated Javy Guerra, Bligh Madris and Ryan Yarbrough for assignment, and traded JT Chargois and Xavier Edwards to the Miami Marlins for minor leaguers Marcus Johnson and Santiago Suarez. The Rays also traded Brett Wisely to the San Francisco Giants for Tristan Peters.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Rays have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Rays have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Jason Adam
Shawn Armstrong
Shane Baz
Jalen Beeks
Taj Bradley
Yonny Chirinos
Garrett Cleavinger
Pete Fairbanks
Calvin Faucher
J.P. Feyereisen
Josh Fleming
Tyler Glasnow
Andrew Kittredge
Shane McClanahan
Luis Patino
Colin Poche
Brooks Raley
Drew Rasmussen
Jeffrey Springs
Ryan Thompson
Colby White
Catchers
Christian Bethancourt
Francisco Mejia
Rene Pinto
Infielders
Jonathan Aranda
Osleivis Basabe
Vidal Brujan
Yandy Diaz
Wander Franco
Greg Jones
Brandon Lowe
Curtis Mead
Isaac Paredes
Taylor Walls
Outfielders
Randy Arozarena
Josh Lowe
Manuel Margot
Luke Raley
Jose Siri
Designated Hitter
Harold Ramirez
