Texas Rangers Reportedly Could Make Big Change with Star Marcus Semien During 2025 Season
The Texas Rangers are reportedly considering giving star infielder Marcus Semien some more time off during the 2025 season.
Manager Bruce Bochy said this recently, via MLB.com:
Manager Bruce Bochy said he talked to Semien about the possibility of taking more days off next year, but everything is about keeping the team leader fresh and ready to go throughout a full regular season and a potential postseason run.
Bochy added that they’ve discussed both giving Semien some off-days and also moving him around in the batting order once it becomes more clear what the lineup will look like come Opening Day.
Semien just turned 34 years old and is coming off a year in which he hit .237 for the Rangers, who finished third in the American League West, behind the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. He hit 23 homers and drove in 74 while posting a .308 on-base percentage.
The second baseman signed a seven-year deal with Texas before the 2022 season and helped lead the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023. That season, he hit .276 with 29 homers. Semien has played a full 162-game season three times in his career. He has appeared in parts of 12 major league seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays and Rangers.
He is a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glove winner, a SIlver Slugger and has received MVP votes in three different seasons.
He pairs with Corey Seager to make one of the better middle infield combinations in the American League.
