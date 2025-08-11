Nathan Eovaldi Enters Monday Night Start in Unbelievably Historic Company
Heading into Monday's contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers are 60-59 and 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
Texas will look to upend a Diamondbacks team that traded Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor at the trade deadline, and if they're able to, it will likely be aided by the pitching work of Nathan Eovaldi.
The longtime veteran has been incredible this season despite dealing with some injuries, and he enters the matchup in an amazing group in baseball history.
Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:
Nathan Eovaldi enters his 20th start tonight with a 1.38 ERA.
Lowest ERAs, first 20 starts since integration (min. 100 IP):
Bob Gibson (1968): 1.01
Luis Tiant (1968): 1.36
Zack Greinke (2015): 1.37
Don Drysdale (1968): 1.37
Gaylord Perry (1974): 1.40
Roger Clemens (2005): 1.40
A deeper dive on the group
Pitcher
Career Record
All-Star Appearances
Cy Young Awards
World Series Titles
Eovaldi
101-84
2
--
2
Gibson*
251-174
9
2
2
Tiant
229-172
3
--
--
Greinke
225-156
6
1
--
Drysdale*
209-166
9
1
3
Perry*
314-265
5
2
--
Clemens
354-184
11
7
2
*indicates Hall of Famer
A 14-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers, he's got a lifetime ERA of 3.89. He's won double-digit games in five different seasons.
This season, he's gone 10-3 with that 1.38 ERA. He'll be opposed by Ryne Nelson, who is 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA for Arizona. This is a rematch of the 2023 World Series, which the Rangers won in five games.
It was the first World Series title for the organization. Arizona's only World Series win came in the 2001 season when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.
