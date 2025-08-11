Nathan Eovaldi Enters Monday Night Start in Unbelievably Historic Company

Nathan Eovaldi enters his 20th start tonight with a 1.38 ERA.



Lowest ERAs, first 20 starts since integration (min. 100 IP):



Bob Gibson (1968): 1.01

Luis Tiant (1968): 1.36

Zack Greinke (2015): 1.37

Don Drysdale (1968): 1.37

Gaylord Perry (1974): 1.40

Roger Clemens (2005): 1.40