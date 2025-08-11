Fastball

Nathan Eovaldi Enters Monday Night Start in Unbelievably Historic Company

The two-time World Series champion has been incredible for the Texas Rangers, who are trying to stay alive in the American League playoff race.

Brady Farkas

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on Aug 5.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi (17) throws during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Globe Life Field on Aug 5. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into Monday's contest with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Texas Rangers are 60-59 and 2.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

Texas will look to upend a Diamondbacks team that traded Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor at the trade deadline, and if they're able to, it will likely be aided by the pitching work of Nathan Eovaldi.

The longtime veteran has been incredible this season despite dealing with some injuries, and he enters the matchup in an amazing group in baseball history.

Per Justin Havens of Underdog Fantasy:

Nathan Eovaldi enters his 20th start tonight with a 1.38 ERA.

Lowest ERAs, first 20 starts since integration (min. 100 IP):

Bob Gibson (1968): 1.01
Luis Tiant (1968): 1.36
Zack Greinke (2015): 1.37
Don Drysdale (1968): 1.37
Gaylord Perry (1974): 1.40
Roger Clemens (2005): 1.40

A deeper dive on the group

Pitcher

Career Record

All-Star Appearances

Cy Young Awards

World Series Titles

Eovaldi

101-84

2

--

2

Gibson*

251-174

9

2

2

Tiant

229-172

3

--

--

Greinke

225-156

6

1

--

Drysdale*

209-166

9

1

3

Perry*

314-265

5

2

--

Clemens

354-184

11

7

2

*indicates Hall of Famer

A 14-year veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Rangers, he's got a lifetime ERA of 3.89. He's won double-digit games in five different seasons.

This season, he's gone 10-3 with that 1.38 ERA. He'll be opposed by Ryne Nelson, who is 6-3 with a 3.20 ERA for Arizona. This is a rematch of the 2023 World Series, which the Rangers won in five games.

It was the first World Series title for the organization. Arizona's only World Series win came in the 2001 season when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games.

Related MLB Stories

TWINS ROOKIE IMPRESSES: Luke Keaschall, now healthy, just joined Mike Trout in the record books. CLICK HERE:

TYING TED WILLIAMS: Shohei Ohtani just tied one of the greatest hitters ever in baseball history, but how? CLICK HERE:

THE MORTON EXPRESS: Charlie Morton just tied Nolan Ryan and John Smoltz in some wild baseball history, striking out seven consecutive batters at the age of 41. CLICK HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/History