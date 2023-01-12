The MLB's Top 10 Right Fielders in 2023, According to MLB Network

MLB Network has begun its annual rankings of the best players at each position, for right now. Wednesday evening, MLB Network released its rankings for the ten best right fielders entering the 2023 season. Here's a look at their rankings

Here's a look at their rankings, featuring 2022 slash lines:

10) Hunter Renfroe, Los Angeles Angels: .255/.315/.807

9) Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: (Did Not Play)

8) Teoscar Hernandez, Seattle Mariners: .267/.316/.807

7) Starling Marte, New York Mets: .292/.347/.815

6) George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays: .267/.342/.814

5) Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves .266/.351/.764

4) Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros: .257/.330/.808

3) Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: .286/.364/.877

2) Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: .269/.340/.873

1) Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: .311/.425/1.111

Some important notes on MLB Network's list:

First, Hunter Renfroe and Teoscar Hernandez enter the season with new teams. Renfroe played on the Milwaukee Brewers a season ago, and was recently traded to the Los Angeles Angels. Hernandez was traded from the Toronto Blue Jays to the Seattle Mariners earlier this winter.

Fernando Tatis Jr. landed on this list as a right fielder, despite playing a total of 20 career games at the position. The Padres' signing of Xander Bogaerts appears to spell the end of Tatis' time at the shortstop position. The club reportedly plans to play Tatis in the outfield, however isn't entirely clear whether Tatis will primarily play right field or left field. Juan Soto will man the other other position, with Trent Grisham expected to be the club's regular center fielder.

Tatis missed the entirety of the 2022 season, and will miss the first 12 games of the 2023 season, as he serves the remainder of his 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs. Tatis finished third in National League MVP voting in 2022, but is without a doubt the biggest wild card and mystery on this list, considering he hasn't played in a year and a half, and has only played a total of 151.1 innings at the position.

Bryce Harper also cracks this list as a right fielder, despite playing just eight games at the position in 2022, and 90 games as the club's designated hitter. Harper could continue to play DH quite a bit in 2023, as he recovers from Tommy John surgery to treat a torn UCL.

