Skip to main content
TRADE: Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

TRADE: Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Deal

The San Francisco Giants announced a trade they made with the Cleveland Guardians for Tobias Myers.

The San Francisco Giants announced a trade they made with the Cleveland Guardians for Tobias Myers.

On July 7, the San Francisco Giants announced that they have made a trade with the Cleveland Guardians. 

Giants: "The #SFGiants & Guardians made a trade today, with RHP Tobias Myers joining the Giants organization in exchange for cash considerations. Myers has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. RHP Anthony DeSclafani has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster."

The Giants acquired Tobias Myers, who is 23-years-old and they then optioned him to Triple-A Sacramento. 

Currently, the Giants are a modest 41-41 in the 82 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are in third place in the National League West Division. 

As for the Guardians, they are 40-41 on the season in 81 games, and currently in second place in the American Central Division. 

Last season, the Giants went 107-55 and lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. 

As for the Guardians, they went 80-82 last season and missed the postseason.

USATSI_18665153_168388303_lowres
News

Cleveland Guardians And San Francisco Giants Make A Trade

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18649953_168388303_lowres
News

Astros And A's Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_18663734_168388303_lowres
News

Cincinnati Reds Win On Walk-Off Balk, First Time Since 2018

By Alex Murphy14 hours ago
USATSI_18663699_168388303_lowres
News

Orioles Walk-Off Angels With Three-Run Ninth Inning Comeback

By Alex Murphy14 hours ago
USATSI_16960692_168388303_lowres
News

Viral: Watch Boston Red Sox Star Have Total Meltdown In The Locker Room

By Ben Stinar17 hours ago
RedSoxChrisSaleRehab
Minors

Rays to See Season Debut of Boston Star Chris Sale Tuesday in St. Petersburg

By Tom Brew17 hours ago
USATSI_17082501_168388303_lowres
News

How In The World Is This Player Not Starting In The MLB All-Star Game?

By Ben Stinar18 hours ago
USATSI_18645793_168388303_lowres
News

Shohei Ohtani Continues to do Shohei Ohtani Things

By Alex MurphyJul 7, 2022
USATSI_18646353_168388303_lowres
News

Yordan Alvarez Hits 26th Home Run of Season in 5-2 Astros Win

By Alex MurphyJul 7, 2022