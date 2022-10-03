Tony La Russa Won't Return To White Sox In 2023: 'I Did Not Do My Job'

Tony La Russa's second stint as White Sox manager has come to an end.

The Hall of Fame skipper officially announced Monday that he is stepping away from the team and won't return in 2023. La Russa, whose 2022 return had already been ruled out, has been sidelined since Aug. 30 following an issue with his pacemaker. On Monday, he revealed the "implementation" of a "corrective plan" for a second health issue previously known to La Russa and the White Sox but not publicized.

"During an annual private exam after the first of the year, a second health issue also was diagnosed. I decided to delay confronting it until the offseason," La Russa explained in a statement. "While I was inactive with the pacemaker, the second issue was analyzed. The result is that a corrective plan has been developed by my medical team and implementation has begun. I informed the White Sox of this second issue while I was out of uniform dealing with the pacemaker. As I have stated previously, I continue to request privacy related to my health issues and appreciate those who have respected that request. My overall prognosis is good, and I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me with well wishes related to my health."

La Russa went on to say that neither issue hindered his ability to manage the White Sox while in uniform, but recovering from the second issue "makes it impossible for me to be the White Sox manager in 2023." La Russa acknowledged that the timing of his announcement offers Chicago ample time to find his replacement.

Miguel Cairo, initially the team's bench coach, has been managing in La Russa's absence.

The White Sox brought the 77-year-old La Russa, a Hall of Fame manager, out of retirement before the 2021 season. The hire was met with criticism and confusion, but the team made the playoffs last year despite frequent concerns from fans and pundits over La Russa's decision-making. But those problems continued this season, and the team failed to make the postseason while regressing drastically.

"Our team’s record this season is the final reality," La Russa said of the 79-80 White Sox. "It is an unacceptable disappointment. There were some pluses, but too many minuses. In the Major Leagues, you either do or you don’t. Explanations come across as excuses. Respect and trust demand accountability, and during my managerial career, I understood that the ultimate responsibility for each minus belongs to the manager. I was hired to provide positive, difference-making leadership and support. Our record is proof. I did not do my job."