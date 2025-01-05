Toronto Blue Jays Ace Kevin Gausman Given Odds to Win American League Cy Young
The Toronto Blue Jays have been frustrating this offseason, to say the least. After finishing in last place in the American League East in 2024, the Jays have struck out on multiple big-name free agents, including Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Teoscar Hernandez.
They also haven't taken care of their own, failing to sign superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, leaving his future in doubt as well.
If the Jays are going to rebound this year, they'll need big contributions from the recently-acquired Andres Gimenez and they'll need a bounceback year from the pitching staff as a whole.
The key cog in that machine is ace starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who has been given odds to win the American League Cy Young Award.
According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Gausman is listed as +2500, meaning that if you bet $100 on Gausman to win the award, you'd profit $2500 if he actually does. Being given odds is a sign that bookmakers think he's a realistic choice, and that is a great building block for the Jays.
The 33-year-old Gausman went 14-11 for the Blue Jays this year, who finished last in the American League East. He posted a 3.83 ERA. The numbers were respectable, but they were a far cry from his All-Star 2023 season that saw him go 12-9 with a 3.16. He led the American League in strikeouts in 2023, registering 237.
A 12-year veteran, Gausman is a two-time All-Star. The former LSU Tiger has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Blue Jays, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds.
Lifetime, he's an even 102-102. He's won double-digit games in six career seasons. He won a career-high 14 games with San Francisco in 2021.
