Toronto Blue Jays Final Offer to Superstar Juan Soto Unknown at This Point
This past Sunday, we got word that the New York Mets were signing free agent outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million contract. It's the biggest contract in professional sports history and will continue to reset the earning power for players.
The Toronto Blue Jays, for the second consecutive year, were left standing at the altar. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Jays were in the battle until the end, though we don't know what their final offer was.
It is not yet clear what the Blue Jays’ offer was for Soto, although it would appear they were in the sweepstakes for much of the final weekend.
The Boston Red Sox reportedly offered $700 million while the Los Angeles Dodgers offered $600 million. The Yankees offered $760 million, but over a 16th year.
After striking out on Soto, the Blue Jays are left wondering what to do next. They could cash in their chips and try to sell-off part of the roster, jumpstarting a potentially necessary rebuild, or they could continue to spend and try to get the most out of an aging/expiring core. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are in the final years of their contracts and there are questions about their futures with the organization.
Thus far, it appears as if Toronto will continue to shop in the expensive section of baseball's offseason. They've been connected to several of the top free agents in both the starting pitcher and position player market.
