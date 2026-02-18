9-Time All-Star Max Scherzer Could Fit These Two Teams Perfectly

Max Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards, two World Series titles and has been an All-Star eight times during his legendary career. With spring training underway and Opening Day fast approaching, the 41-year-old is still a free agent, and he is reportedly open to waiting until after the season starts to sign with the right team.

Every spring, pitching injuries take place, and teams must move quickly to fill those roles if they are open. The slow-moving offseason gives those teams somewhat of an advantage. But with time ticking before the season starts, here are two teams that make sense for the future Hall-of-Famer.

Toronto Blue Jays

Oct 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer (31) reacts in the dugout after being relieved in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The defending American League champions already signed Dylan Cease to fill the hole in their rotation, but there is no harm in bringing back for one more year. He is near the end of his career and likely won't cost a fortune at this point, and it will only take a one-year deal.

The Blue Jays just went to the World Series, and Scherzer enjoyed his time there, so the fit would make sense, and Scherzer would be pitching for a true contender as they try to make it back to the Fall Classic for the second year in a row.

There is merit in keeping him around. He's a veteran presence that can still be a solid clubhouse leader for a team looking to take the next step, and having him back would make sense for the Blue Jays.

San Diego Padres

Sep 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) delivers during the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Yu Darvish will miss the entire 2026 season. The Padres have already signed Walker Buehler to a minor league deal as an insurance policy, but he has struggled over the past several years, so targeting someone with a better recent body of work would help.

Scherzer is somebody that while past his prime, can still take the ball every fifth day, and he brings postseason experience as well. The Padres fell short in the Wild Card Series last October against the Chicago Cubs.

One more proven arm could potentially get them over the hump, and with Joe Musgrove back, the rotation could be in much better shape. The Padres also almost traded for Scherzer in 2021, so the cycle would come full circle if he were to join them.

