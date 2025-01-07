Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 'Likely' to Join Red Sox in 2026, Per Report
The clock is ticking on the Toronto Blue Jays' contract negotiations with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., with failure potentially turning into a major win for a heated division rival.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported Tuesday morning that if the Blue Jays do not sign Guerrero to an extension before Spring Training, he will test free agency next winter. And if he hits the open market, the expectation is that Guerrero would join the Boston Red Sox heading into 2026.
Guerrero's friends have reportedly said that he would "love" to play in Boston, where he would slot in next to fellow Dominican superstar Rafael Devers.
The Red Sox haven't committed a ton of long-term money this offseason after striking out on Juan Soto, so they still have the cash to make a play for Guerrero. That could change if they sign All-Star infielder Alex Bregman, though, which Nightengale believes is why Boston's front office has been hesitant in their pursuit of the former Houston Astros standout.
According to Nightengale, Guerrero's asking price has exceeded $450 million. The Blue Jays' current offer is more than $100 million shy of that mark, leaving a large gap in negotiations with mere weeks until pitchers and catchers report.
Guerrero hit .323 with 30 home runs, 44 doubles, 103 RBI, a .940 OPS and a 6.2 WAR in 2024. He was named an All-Star for the fourth year in a row, finishing sixth in AL MVP voting and earning a spot on the All-MLB First Team for the second time in his career.
The 25-year-old slugger is a .288 hitter with an .863 OPS since making his big league debut in 2019. He has averaged 32 home runs, 35 doubles, 100 RBI and a 4.3 WAR per 162 games in that time, winning two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove along the way.
Guerrero has missed a grand total of 12 games over the last five seasons, showing incredible durability at first base.
Losing out on that level of production and consistency would deal a major blow to the Blue Jays, who have struck out on nearly a dozen elite free agents over the past two offseasons. And to make matters worse, their loss could be a gain for the Red Sox, pitting Guerrero against his former team 13 times a year for the next decade.
