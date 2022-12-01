New Blue Jays Coach Don Mattingly Comes With Childhood Connection For John Schneider

Growing up in New Jersey, Blue Jays manager John Schneider rooted for an American League East rival.

The Princeton native was a Yankees fan, and one of his favorite players was none other than Don Mattingly, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. Now the two will coach side by side after the 42-year-old Schneider officially hired the 61-year-old Mattingly as his bench coach on Wednesday.

“It was great getting to know Don throughout this process, and we are very excited about the experience he brings with him from the variety of roles he has had over the years,” Schneider said in a statement. “The organization and I are looking forward to his impact on the players and staff as we look ahead to an exciting 2023 season.”

Mattingly most recently parted ways with the Marlins following a seven-year stint as Miami’s manager, the longest in team history. Prior to that, he managed the Dodgers from 2011-2015.

Mattingly began his coaching career with the Yankees in 2004 under Joe Torre; he ultimately became a bench coach. Mattingly also coached for the Hall of Fame manager in Los Angeles before taking over the club.

Mattingly owns a 446-363 managerial record and has been to the postseason four times, giving Schneider’s staff invaluable experience as the manager enters his first full season as Toronto’s skipper.

“I’m here to support John in anything he wants me to do,” Mattingly said Wednesday in his introductory press conference, per MLB.com. “I’m sure he’ll define the role as it goes.”

Before Mattingly ever got into coaching, he was a Yankees fan favorite and the 1985 MVP. He spent his entire 14-year playing career in pinstripes, hitting .307/.358/.471 with 222 home runs and 1,099 RBI from 1982-1995.

Back issues derailed Mattingly’s career, which ended with just one postseason appearance in 1995. The first baseman never reached the World Series; New York lost the Fall Classic in 1981 – the year before Mattingly debuted – and won it all in 1996 after the six-time All-Star had played his last game.