Blue Jays Reach 3-Year Deal With Manager John Schneider

So much for the interim tag.

As expected, the Blue Jays made John Schneider their full-time manager on Friday, signing him to a three-year deal. The pact includes a team option for the 2026 season.

“I am honoured, excited, and deeply humbled to continue leading this extraordinary group of players, coaches, and staff,” Schneider said in a statement. “This organization has made me feel at home since day one. So many people have had a hand in helping me get here, and becoming manager of the Blue Jays is not something I take lightly. My family and I love Toronto and I can’t wait to build upon an already great group of players and bring a World Series back to all our fans across Canada.”

Toronto named Schneider its interim manager on July 13 after Charlie Montoyo was fired. The Jays went 46-28 with Schneider at the helm, finished second in the American League East, and were swept by the Mariners in the wild card round of the playoffs.

That was enough for Toronto to keep Schneider on a permanent basis.

It would have been odd to see the 42-year-old working for another franchise, as Schneider has spent his entire professional career with the Blue Jays. The club drafted him as a catcher in 2002, and he spent six seasons in the minors before becoming a coach in 2008.

A Princeton, New Jersey native, Schneider has managed at five different levels of the organization from 2009-2018 before joining the big league staff in 2019. Schneider was named Montoyo’s bench coach prior to the 2022 season.

“Through his exceptional preparation, communication, positive energy, and relationships within the clubhouse, John demonstrated to us that he was the right leader for this team,” said Ross Atkins, the Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager. “His passion for the game, commitment to the job, and impact in the dugout have been driving forces behind our success. We look forward to working together and coming back as a stronger team for the 2023 season.”