Toronto Blue Jays Reportedly Being Watched By Rival Executives in Advance of Trade Deadline
After hearing weeks ago that the Toronto Blue Jays could be sellers at the trade deadline, it appears that rival teams are heavily monitoring Toronto to see if they'll be willing to move some of their high-profile stars
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Toronto Blue Jays are the team buyers are keeping their eye on at the trade deadline knowing they could move first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette, DH Justin Turner, outfielders George Springer and Kevin Kiermaier, closer Jordan Romano and starters Yusei Kikuchi and Chris Bassitt.
The Blue Jays enter play on Sunday at 23-28 on the season and in last place in the American League East. After not winning a playoff game in each of the last two seasons, perhaps its time to shake up this group. Furthermore, the Jays are nearing massive financial decisions on both Bichette and Guerrero Jr. Both are free agents at the end of 2025 and if the team decides that this core can't win, perhaps it is better to move one or both of them.
Kikuchi enters play on Sunday with a 2-4 record and a 2.64 ERA. He's been a nice revelation for Toronto since coming over from Seattle after the 2022 season. He is slated to pitch on Sunday against Detroit at 11:35 a.m. ET.
After playing the Tigers on Sunday, the Jays will play the Chicago White Sox on Memorial Day Monday. That game time on the South Side will be set for 2:10 p.m. ET.
