Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Shows Off Custom Father's Day Cleats
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has one of the most famous dads in all of baseball, so it only makes sense that he made a flashy show of affection for Father's Day.
Guerrero Jr. showed up to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians with custom cleats that feature photos of he and his dad through the years. The Blue Jays shared a sneak preview at the kicks on social media a few hours prior to first pitch.
The left shoe has a Montreal Expos logo on the back, honoring the team his father played for from 1996 to 2003, plus pictures from Vlad Sr.'s playing days. The right shoe has a Toronto Blue Jays logo instead, as well as pictures of a grown up Vlad Jr. and his dad.
The elder Vladimir Guerrero was a nine-time All-Star, eight-time Silver Slugger and one-time AL MVP. He was a .318 hitter with a .931 OPS in his career, racking up 2,590 hits, 449 home runs, 1,496 RBI and a 59.5 WAR over 16 MLB seasons, eventually making the Hall of Fame in 2018.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't have that kind of resume just yet, but the 25-year-old slugger has certainly established himself as a force to be reckoned with at the plate. Since debuting in 2019, Guerrero Jr. has recorded 781 hits, 137 home runs, 434 RBI and a 17.0 WAR while batting .279 with an .838 OPS.
The younger Guerrero has appeared in 731 of the Blue Jays' 754 games dating back to April 2019. He finished runner-up for AL MVP back in 2021, and is now pushing to make his fourth consecutive All-Star appearance.
Although he had just one hit in his last five games entering Sunday, the legacy superstar is still batting .325 with an .855 OPS since April 27. On the season as a whole, Guerrero Jr. is batting .280 with a .772 OPS.
Last summer, Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, making he and his dad the first father-son duo ever to achieve the feat.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.