Toronto Blue Jays Rival "Checked In" on Juan Soto, But Don't Pose a Threat
According to MLB Insider Jon Heyman, another American League rival checked in on superstar Juan Soto in free agency, but they don't pose a threat to the Toronto Blue Jays and their pursuit of him.
Per Heyman:
The Royals were a second small-market team to check in on Juan Soto. But, ultimately, it’s not a financial fit. Can’t blame the Rays for checking in, either. But here’s their reality: They traded CF Jose Siri partly to save a couple million.
Soto is reportedly going to get between $600-700 million this offseason and he could challenge Shohei Ohtani's $700 for the richest contract ever. The Royals have spent a lot of money in the last two offseasons on Bobby Witt Jr., Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, but they don't have that kind of money.
Kansas City got to the American League Division Series and pairing Witt Jr. and Soto would have been a fun idea, but the fact that it won't happen is obviously good news for Toronto.
The Blue Jays have the money to stay in the race, it's just a question of how bad they want to. If they land Soto and pair with him with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, they'd have one of the best trios in all of baseball. However, they still do need to worry about a future Guerrero Jr. extension, so it's logical if they don't want to spend every dollar they have on chasing Soto.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East last season.
