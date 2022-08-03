Skip to main content
TRADE: Blue Jays Get 2x All-Star From Royals

TRADE: Blue Jays Get 2x All-Star From Royals

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have made a trade.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals have made a trade.

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays made a trade. 

Blue Jays: "OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired 2x All-Star Whit Merrifield from the Royals in exchange for RHP Max Castillo and INF Samad Taylor."

Royals: "We have acquired IF Samad Taylor and RHP Max Castillo from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for IF Whit Merrifield. Taylor has been assigned to Omaha (AAA), Castillo has been added to our 40-man roster and optioned to Omaha."

Merrifield had spent his entire seven-year career with Kansas City, and made two trips to the All-Star Game with the club in 2019 and 2021. 

This season, the Royals are in last place in the AL Central, so it makes sense that they would be sellers at the trading deadline.  

They are currently 41-63 in the 104 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 14.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the division. 

It is more than likely that they will not make the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

As for the Blue Jays, they are having a solid season. 

The AL East has been a very good division, and they are in second place.

They are 58-46 in the 104 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them 11.0 games behind the New York Yankees for first place. 

However, they are currently in first place in the American League Wild Cards standings.

Even if they do catch the Yankees, they will likely be a playoff team. 

USATSI_18667779_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Blue Jays Get 2x All-Star From Royals

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18813329_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18742511_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: The Chicago Cubs And New York Mets Made A Deal

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18689577_168388303_lowres
News

Noah Syndergaard's Viral Tweet After Getting Traded

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_17896444_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING TRADE: Phillies Get Former All-Star From Angels

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18677410_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Boston Red Sox And San Diego Padres Make A Deal For A Former All-Star

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18702852_168388303_lowres (1)
News

TRADE: New York Yankees And St. Louis Cardinals Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18706165_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Chicago Cubs Send Former All-Star To Philadelphia Phillies

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago
USATSI_18789880_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Houston Astros Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar23 hours ago