VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Trevor Story, who came into last Thursday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with two home runs on the year for the Boston Red Sox.

He was slashing .205/.293/.320 through his first 32 games in a Boston uniform and despite it being early in the season, Red Sox fans were immediately having doubts about the $140 million given to Story in the offseason.

Over the last week, he's proven the doubters wrong, going on an offensive tear that's seen him hit seven home runs, hit .370 and raise his OPS over 170 points.

On Thursday night, Story hit his ninth home run of the year, a three-run shot against the Chicago White Sox that just got over the wall in straightaway left field.

You can see the transformation in his game over the past few weeks as he's hitting .304/.369/.804 in his last 15 games, with 17 of his 35 hits on the year coming in that span.

If it was something as simple as getting adjusted to a new environment, it seems like Story is now settling in quite nicely with the Red Sox.

Boston has responded well to Story's hot bat, going 5-1 in their last six games. They're holding down the fort so far in Chicago tonight, winning 6-3 in the fourth inning.

Kiké Hernandez has lead-off home runs in two of the three games in this series, including one tonight off White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel.

The Red Sox continue to creep closer and closer to the .500 mark, and the performance of players like Story is a big reason for this recent turnaround.