Skip to main content
VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

In the span of one week, Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has not just revamped his season, but brought life back to the Red Sox, hitting his seventh home run in seven games.

In the span of one week, Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story has not just revamped his season, but brought life back to the Red Sox, hitting his seventh home run in seven games.

It's been a whirlwind of a week for Trevor Story, who came into last Thursday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with two home runs on the year for the Boston Red Sox.

He was slashing .205/.293/.320 through his first 32 games in a Boston uniform and despite it being early in the season, Red Sox fans were immediately having doubts about the $140 million given to Story in the offseason.

Over the last week, he's proven the doubters wrong, going on an offensive tear that's seen him hit seven home runs, hit .370 and raise his OPS over 170 points.

On Thursday night, Story hit his ninth home run of the year, a three-run shot against the Chicago White Sox that just got over the wall in straightaway left field.

You can see the transformation in his game over the past few weeks as he's hitting .304/.369/.804 in his last 15 games, with 17 of his 35 hits on the year coming in that span.

If it was something as simple as getting adjusted to a new environment, it seems like Story is now settling in quite nicely with the Red Sox.

Boston has responded well to Story's hot bat, going 5-1 in their last six games. They're holding down the fort so far in Chicago tonight, winning 6-3 in the fourth inning.

Kiké Hernandez has lead-off home runs in two of the three games in this series, including one tonight off White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel.

The Red Sox continue to creep closer and closer to the .500 mark, and the performance of players like Story is a big reason for this recent turnaround.

USATSI_18344766_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Trevor Story Hits 7th Home Run in 7 Games for Boston Red Sox

By Alex Murphy16 seconds ago
USATSI_18352252_168388303_lowres
News

Rockies' C.J. Cron Continues 2022 Tear, Hits 12th Home Run of Season

By Alex MurphyMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18352719_168388303_lowres
News

Giants' Joc Pederson Hits 11th Home Run of Season, Fourth in Two Games

By Alex MurphyMay 25, 2022
USATSI_18345541_168388303_lowres
News

VIDEO: Astros' Kyle Tucker Hits Three-Run Home Run in 7-3 Win Over Guardians

By Alex MurphyMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18344700_168388303_lowres
News

Trevor Story Hits Sixth Home Run in Five Games for Boston Red Sox

By Alex MurphyMay 24, 2022
USATSI_18338821_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam Against Toronto Blue Jays

By Alex MurphyMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18338311_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Defeat New York Yankees, 6-4, for Fourth Win in Last Five Games

By Alex MurphyMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18328541_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals' Tommy Edman Makes Highlight Reel Play at Shortstop

By Alex MurphyMay 23, 2022
USATSI_18329516_168388303_lowres
News

Shohei Ohtani Hits Lead-Off Home Run for Los Angeles Angels

By Alex MurphyMay 22, 2022