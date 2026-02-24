USA-Canada Olympic Hockey Thrillers Should Be Mandate for MLB

Last week's Olympic gold medal hockey games were storybook moments not only for American hockey fans, but American sports fans at large.

Team USA took down Team Canada in both the men's and women's gold medal games, both by a score of 2-1 in sudden-death overtime. It was Megan Keller who played hero with the golden goal for the women's team on Thursday, followed by Jack Hughes for the men on Sunday.

The best hockey players in the world were participating in the Olympics for the first time since 2014, and the tournament delivered on all the hype possible. That needs to serve as a mandate to Major League Baseball ahead of the proceedings in Los Angeles for the Summer Olympics in 2028.

MLB players have to be in LA Olympics

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said earlier this month that he sensed "a lot of momentum" toward the best baseball players in the world participating in the Olympics.

While negotiations with the players union loom this winter and a lot of other hot topics will need to be discussed, this feels like a situation where the phrase, "You're literally the commissioner, get it done," could aptly apply.

The momentum from Sunday's gold medal game even struck a chord with one of the players who would likely be in Los Angeles if every single star got clearance to participate. Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who will play for Team USA in next month's World Baseball Classic, was so inspired by the men's final on Sunday that he essentially committed to the Olympics on the spot.

"That would be super special, being able to get into the Olympics and compete for the gold medal at that point," Henderson told Matt Weyrich of the Baltimore Sun. "After watching that hockey game, that's definitely something that's a top priority."

When the baseball final takes place at Dodger Stadium in the summer of 2028, the Hendersons and Shohei Ohtanis of the world need to be on the field -- no exceptions.

