Orioles’ Chris Bassitt Calls Out MLB in Blunt Comments

Major League Baseball is almost certainly headed for a lockout in 2027. The most recent lockout delayed the 2022 season and almost wiped several games off the schedule, but what's coming in 2027 seems like an even greater threat.

This time around, owners will be pushing hard for a salary cap, something that the NBA, NFL and NHL have all implemented. MLB is the only major sport without a salary cap, and owners have long claimed that a cap and floor will help create more parity.

However, new Baltimore Orioles starter Chris Bassitt chimed in on the issue, and he discussed the problems with a potential salary cap system.

Orioles' ace calls out MLB ahead of impending lockout

Oct 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) celebrates after throwing against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game one of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre.

"The salary cap doesn't fix anything. If you look at every major sport that has a salary cap, we have the best parity," Bassitt said. "The salary cap is not the issue. Having suppressed salaries across the league so owners can make more money is not the answer."

A salary floor would make more sense, but unfortunately, one can't exist without the other. But Bassitt is ultimately correct here, and he also points out the success the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have had in the NFL, all while dealing with a salary cap.

While a lot of players recently have signed some pretty healthy contracts, some even north of $700 million, capping how much the Los Angeles Dodgers can spend likely isn't going to solve much, if anything.

Not every team has the same resources as the Dodgers or other big-market teams, but even if smaller-market clubs can't afford the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Tucker and Juan Soto, they still can spend money on good players.

They have to be a little more frugal, but that shouldn't stop them from trying to improve their ballclubs. The Pittsburgh Pirates have finally spent some good money this offseason, and while the moves weren't earth-shattering, they do make the team a lot better for 2026.

So, the problem isn't that big-market teams have unlimited resources, but rather that small-market teams don't take advantage of the resources that they do have. It does not make sense to implement a salary cap, especially considering that not long ago, the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks met in the World Series, both as Wild Card teams.

Parity still exists. The bar is constantly raised, but it's not like there aren't opportunities for small-market teams to outperform those in bigger markets.

