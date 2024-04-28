Washington Nationals' Speedster Moves Up Historic List with Multi-Steal Day on Saturday
The Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins, 11-4, on Saturday afternoon to move within two games of .500 at 12-14.
Since winning the World Series in 2019, the Nationals have traded key figures like Max Scherzer, Juan Soto, Trea Turner, Josh Bell and Kyle Scwharber, opting for a lengthy rebuild that they are trying to come out of this season.
Playing with several young and exciting players, Washington is currently in fourth place in the talented National League East. One of the young players that is turning heads in Washington is 24-year-old outfielder Jacob Young.
The speedster went 2-for-4 on Saturday with four runs scored and an RBI, while also stealing two bases. His stolen base prowess has him in an elite group in baseball history at the outset of his career.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive SB without being caught to start career (since CS tracked in both lgs, 1951):
Tim Locastro: 29
Tim Raines: 27
Mitchell Page: 26
Quintin Berry: 25
Jacoby Ellsbury: 25
Jacob Young: 21 *active
h/t @EliasSports
Young has eight steals this year, which follows up on the 13 he had last year during his debut season. A seventh-round pick out of Florida in 2019, Young is a .272 career hitter through his first 162 at-bats. He has more stolen bases than RBI (16).
The Nationals are Marlins will play again on Sunday afternoon with the first pitch coming at 1:40 p.m. ET. Patrick Corbin (0-3, 6.51 ERA) pitches for Washington while Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.16 ERA) gets the ball for Skip Schumaker's squad.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.