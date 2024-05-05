Fastball

Jacob Young Back in Washington Nationals' Lineup After Facing Back Issues

Washington Nationals rookie Jacob Young left Friday's game with back spasms and did not play at all Saturday, but he is back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sam Connon

Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young (30).
Apr 27, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young (30). / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Rookie outfielder Jacob Young is back in the Washington Nationals' lineup on Sunday after missing Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Young will lead off and start in center field.

The breakout young star left Friday's game early due to back spasms, manager Davey Martinez told reporters. Young felt better Saturday and was available off the bench, but he didn't end up entering the contest.

Young, who appeared in 33 games at the big league level in 2023, was unranked in the Nationals' farm system last year. With his rookie eligibility still intact, Young ascended to No. 18 entering 2024.

In 25 games so far this season, Young is batting .311 with seven RBI, 12 stolen bases, a .733 OPS and 1.0 WAR. Young has the third-highest WAR on the team and the second-highest of any Washington batter.

The 24-year-old has been a key piece for the Nationals in the early going this season, thriving on the basepaths and in the field. Young was successful on his first 25 stolen base attempts in MLB – up until he finally got caught last Wednesday – and he already had two defensive runs saved in center.

Here is the full lineup the Nationals are trotting out in Sunday's series finale:

1. Jacob Young, CF
2. CJ Abrams, SS
3. Luis García Jr., 2B
4. Nick Senzel, DH
5. Jesse Winker, LF
6. Joey Meneses, 1B
7. Keibert Ruiz, C
8. Eddie Rosario, RF
9. Trey Lipscomb, 3B
SP: MacKenzie Gore, LHP

Washington will be facing off against Alek Manoah, who is making his season debut with the Blue Jays. The former All-Star is finally back in the big leagues after a sketchy 2023 campaign and an extended rehab stint to open 2024.

