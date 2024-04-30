Jacob Young Makes MLB History in Washington Nationals' Sweep Over Miami Marlins

Fastball

Washington Nationals rookie Jacob Young scored nine runs and stole six bases this weekend against the Miami Marlins, becoming the first player in 113 years to do so.

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young (30) celebrates.
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Washington Nationals center fielder Jacob Young (30) celebrates. / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Nationals completed a four-game sweep over the Miami Marlins on Monday, and one of their most surprising young stars capped it off by making baseball history.

Center fielder Jacob Young went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs in the series finale, which his team won 7-2. Over the course of the four-game set, Young went 8-for-16 with nine runs, six stolen bases and four RBI.

Per OptaSTATS, Young is the first MLB player with nine-plus runs and six-plus stolen bases in a single series since Bob Bescher did it with the Cincinnati Reds in June 1911.

Looking specifically at his performance on the basepaths, Young crept closer to making history in another way.

Young is now up to 12 stolen bases on the season and 25 in his big league career, including the ones he racked up late in 2023. He has reached the mark without getting caught stealing once.

As noted by MLB.com's Sarah Langs, that is tied for the fourth-longest streak to start a career.

Tim Locastro owns the record with 29 consecutive successful stolen base attempts to open a career, while Tim Raines ranks second with 27 and Mitchell Page ranks third with 26. Young is now tied for fourth alongside Quintin Berry and Jacoby Ellsbury.

Young is now batting .328 with 16 runs, seven RBI, four doubles and a .759 OPS through 21 games this season. For his career, Young is a .281 hitter with 25 runs, 19 RBI, 11 doubles and a .696 OPS across 54 appearances.

The 24-year-old, who was Washington's seventh round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, will get another chance to continue his career-opening hot streak when the Nationals take on the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

