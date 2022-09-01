WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Narco' Live at Mets' Game as Edwin Diaz Picks up Save

New York Mets' closer Edwin Diaz entered Wednesday night's game to his walk out song 'Narco', per usual.

This time, however, the song's artist, Timmy Trumpet, played the song live in front of a stadium full of Mets fans at Citi Field.

'Narco' has quickly become one of the greatest reliever entrance songs in baseball history and a staple of the Mets' fan experience at Citi Field.

Prior to Tuesday, the Australian-born Timmy Trumpet had never attended a baseball game. Wednesday night, he got the full experience at Citi Field, including performing live in front of Mets fans.

With the Mets leading 2-1 entering the ninth inning, manager Buck Showalter made a call to the bullpen. Showalter called upon his closer, Edwin Diaz, for his 29th save opportunity.

Diaz has been exceptional in 2022, with a 1.40 ERA, 282 ERA+, 0.92 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 51 appearances.

As Diaz slowly approached the bullpen door, a drum slowly started to pound over the Citi Field speakers. As Diaz began trotting out, the drumbeat picked up, building up to Timmy Trumpet appearing on the field, joyously playing his trumpet live for fans to enjoy.

Diaz sat the Dodgers down with ease: three up, three down, giving the Mets their 83rd victory of the season, improving their record to 83-48, and extending their lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race to 3.5 games.

Trumpet attended Tuesday night's game in hopes of playing 'Narco' live, but Buck Showalter had other plans. The Mets' skipper did not call on Diaz in the Mets' 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trumpet wasn't called on to play his signature tune, but he did perform a beautiful rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' Tuesday. He attended Wednesday's game in hopes of playing 'Narco' and he did just that, making it a very special night for Mets fans, one that they won't soon forget.