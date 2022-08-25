WATCH: Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Ejected for Arguing Checked Swing Call

St. Louis Cardinals' star third baseman Nolan Arenado was ejected from Wednesday night's game versus the Chicago Cubs in the top of the third inning for arguing a check swing strike-three call.

With the Cardinals trailing 3-0 and runners on first and second, Cubs' pitcher Luke Farrell got Arenado to chase a pitch off the plate to get out of the jam and end the inning.

Arenado exploded, arguing profusely that he checked his swing. Home plate umpire John Libka immediately (and somewhat casually) ejected Arenado from the game.

Cardinals' manager Oli Marmol quickly trotted out to back up his guy, but was not ejected.

Paul DeJong replaced Arenado, with Tommy Edman sliding over from shortstop to third base and DeJong slotting in at shortstop.

DeJong was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on July 30, after the Cardinals traded shortstop Edmundo Sosa to the Philadelphia Phillies for relief pitcher JoJo Romero.

DeJong opened the season as the Cardinals' starting shortstop, but the 29 year-old veteran was sent down to Triple-A after struggling mightily at the plate.

Since rejoining the Cardinals' big league roster, DeJong is slashing .216/.314/.801, flashing some power with five home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games and 74 at bats.

Edman replaced DeJong as the club's everyday shortstop earlier this season, moving from his utility role back to the position he played everyday in college at Stanford.

Edman leads Major League Baseball with 20 Defensive Runs Saved. The next closest player, Jose Trevino, has 17. Edman is ninth in Wins Above Replacement with 5.