WATCH: Kyle Tucker Blasts Home Runs Off Aaron Nola in Back-to-Back Innings

Kyle Tucker gave the Houston Astros a huge boost in the early innings of game one of the World Series Friday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Leading off the bottom of the second inning, facing Philadelphia Phillies game one starter Aaron Nola, Kyle Tucker turned on a 1-1 pitch and sent it over the right field wall, giving the Astros a 1-0 lead.

After Tucker's solo shot, the Astros strung together three base hits in the bottom the second, to score another run, giving them a 2-0 lead. Nola was able to pitch out of the jam, getting Jose Altuve to ground into an inning-ending double play.

The very next inning, Nola ran into trouble yet again. Nola gave up a lead-off double to Jeremy Pena. Nola was able to get Yordan Alvarez to ground out, advancing Pena to third base. Nola then walked his old college roommate Alex Bregman, putting runners on the corners for Tucker.

On a full count, Tucker turned on another inside pitch, sending it over the right field wall and into the Astros bullpen.

Tucker hit home runs in back-to-back innings off Nola. His three-run blast in the bottom of the third put the Astros up 5-0.

Tucker is off to a strong start in the World Series, batting 2-for-2 with two home runs and four RBI in his first two at bats.

Tucker and the Astros offense provided a nice, comfortable lead for their game one starting pitcher Justin Verlander. Verlander is 0-6 with a career 5.68 ERA in the World Series. Verlander has posted the most amount of losses without a win in World Series history.