Skip to main content
WATCH: Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Hits Home Run in Major League Debut

WATCH: Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Hits Home Run in Major League Debut

The Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old made his big league debut Wednesday night, earning the start at third base. In his second Major League at bat, Henderson smoked a line drive over the right-centerfield wall at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Baltimore Orioles called up top prospect Gunnar Henderson Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old made his big league debut Wednesday night, earning the start at third base. In his second Major League at bat, Henderson smoked a line drive over the right-centerfield wall at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Gunnar Henderson knows how to make an entrance.

In his first career Major League game, the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect smoked a hard line drive over the right-centerfield wall at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

On a 2-2 count with nobody out in the top of the fourth inning, Henderson earned his first big league hit off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie.

McKenzie is no slouch. The lengthy, 6-foot-5, 23-year-old right-hander is enjoying a breakout year in his second full season in the show. Entering play Wednesday night, McKenzie held a 3.17 ERA, 122 ERA+ and 0.96 WHIP through 23 starts and 147.2 innings.

It was Henderson's second-ever big league at bat. In the second inning, Henderson fouled out to left fielder Steven Kwan, who was able to double off baserunner Ryan Mountcastle, in Henderon's first career at bat.

Henderson received the start Wednesday night at third base, batting sixth in the Orioles' lineup.

A natural shortstop, Henderson primarily played third base, second base and first base at Triple-A Norfolk this season. In 65 games in Triple-A, Henderson impressed, slashing .288/.390/.894 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Henderson received a call-up to the big leagues Wednesday morning

He is rated as MLB.com's no. 2 prospect in all of baseball and the best prospect in the Orioles farm system.

Last week, MLB.com ranked the Orioles' farm system as the best in baseball.

Earlier this season, the Orioles called up American League Rookie of the Year candidate Adley Rutschman. Even after bringing up Rutschman and Henderson to their big league roster, the Orioles have five other prospects inside of MLB.com's top 100: Grayson Rodriguez (no. 7), Jackson Holliday (no. 14), Colton Cowser (no. 43), Jordan Westburg (no. 80) and DL Hall (no. 92).

USATSI_18959285_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Hits Home Run in Major League Debut

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18916290_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox La Russa Out Indefinitely As He Undergoes More Medical Testing

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18920276_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Sign Former All-Star to Minor League Contract

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18705869_168388303_lowres (2)
News

Baltimore Orioles Call Up Top Prospect Gunnar Henderson

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18955916_168388303_lowres
News

Diamondbacks Celebrate 'Mikal Bridges Appreciation Day' at Chase Field

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18955268_168388303_lowres
News

Zac Gallen Pitches Another Gem, Extends Scoreless Innings Streak to 34.1

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18955594_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Blasts 51st Home Run of 2022, On Pace for 63

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18809792_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Ump Caught Swearing on Hot Mic During Padres-Giants Game

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18954158_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Timmy Trumpet Plays 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' for Mets Fans

By Jack Vita