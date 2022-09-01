WATCH: Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Hits Home Run in Major League Debut

Gunnar Henderson knows how to make an entrance.

In his first career Major League game, the Baltimore Orioles' top prospect smoked a hard line drive over the right-centerfield wall at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

On a 2-2 count with nobody out in the top of the fourth inning, Henderson earned his first big league hit off Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie.

McKenzie is no slouch. The lengthy, 6-foot-5, 23-year-old right-hander is enjoying a breakout year in his second full season in the show. Entering play Wednesday night, McKenzie held a 3.17 ERA, 122 ERA+ and 0.96 WHIP through 23 starts and 147.2 innings.

It was Henderson's second-ever big league at bat. In the second inning, Henderson fouled out to left fielder Steven Kwan, who was able to double off baserunner Ryan Mountcastle, in Henderon's first career at bat.

Henderson received the start Wednesday night at third base, batting sixth in the Orioles' lineup.

A natural shortstop, Henderson primarily played third base, second base and first base at Triple-A Norfolk this season. In 65 games in Triple-A, Henderson impressed, slashing .288/.390/.894 with 11 home runs, 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

Henderson received a call-up to the big leagues Wednesday morning.

He is rated as MLB.com's no. 2 prospect in all of baseball and the best prospect in the Orioles farm system.

Last week, MLB.com ranked the Orioles' farm system as the best in baseball.

Earlier this season, the Orioles called up American League Rookie of the Year candidate Adley Rutschman. Even after bringing up Rutschman and Henderson to their big league roster, the Orioles have five other prospects inside of MLB.com's top 100: Grayson Rodriguez (no. 7), Jackson Holliday (no. 14), Colton Cowser (no. 43), Jordan Westburg (no. 80) and DL Hall (no. 92).