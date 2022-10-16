WATCH: Oscar Gonzalez Walks Off Yankees to Give Guardians 2-1 ALDS Lead

Cleveland Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez delivered in the clutch once again Saturday, giving the Guardians his third game-winning hit of the postseason.

The 24-year-old stepped into the batter's box with the bases loaded and two outs, and the Guardians fate resting on his shoulders.

On a 1-2 count, Gonzalez poked a line drive through the middle of the infield, scoring two runs and giving the Guardians a very important 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees in game three of the American League Division Series.

The Guardians now lead the ALDS 2-1, having taken the last two games. They will have a chance to clinch a trip to the American League Division Series to play the Houston Astros with a win in Cleveland Sunday.

The Guardians took an early game three lead Saturday night, as Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan each singled home a run in the first two innings.

Aaron Judge ripped a two-run home run in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2. It was his first hit of the postseason.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit a two-run homer in the fifth, giving the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

A Will Brennan RBI single would trim the Yankees lead to 4-3 in the sixth. The Yankees would add to their lead in the next inning, as Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left-center, making it a 5-3 game.

The Guardians put together an impressive rally in the ninth inning, spawned by a one-out Myles Straw single, that he advanced to second base on. Steven Kwan singled, moving Straw to third base.

An Amed Rosario RBI single cut the deficit to 5-4, while putting Kwan on second base. Then, Jose Ramirez delivered a clutch hit, loading the bases for cleanup hitter Josh Naylor.

Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt struck out Naylor on three pitches, setting the stage for Gonzalez. With two strikes on him, Gonzalez came through in the clutch once again, with his third game-winning hit of the postseason.

The Guardians have won four playoff games; Gonzalez has been the hero in three of them.