WATCH: Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Hits Home Runs Number 41 and 42 Sunday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber hit two more home runs to add to his National League-leading total Sunday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves. He now has 42 home runs, four more than New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who has 38, the second-highest total in the NL.
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber added two more home runs to his National League lead Sunday, increasing his total on the season to 42, a career high for the 29-year-old slugger.

With the Phillies trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning with nobody out, Schwarber led off with a solo home run off Atlanta Braves veteran pitcher Charlie Morton, bringing the Phillies to within a run of the Braves' lead.

The long ball just barely remained fair and was reviewed, with the umpires confirming that it was indeed a home run.

In his next at bat in the bottom of the third inning, Schwarber hit another solo shot off Morton, giving the Phillies a 4-3 lead.

Schwarber, now at 42 home runs in 2022, has a comfortable lead on his competitors for the National League home run title, with just over a week remaining in the regular season. Schwaber has the second-highest home run total in Major League Baseball, behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (60), who is chasing the American League single-season home run record.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (38) is now four back of Schwarber's lead. Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (37) is one home run behind Alonso. Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (36) has moved in front of St. Louis Cardinals first baseman and Triple Crown hopeful, Paul Goldschmidt (35), who is now tied for fifth with Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (35).

Goldschmidt, the National League MVP favorite in most sportsbooks, will need to put forth a herculean effort over his final week and a half, in order to obtain the first National League Triple Crown since 1937.

Goldschmidt is now seven home runs back of Schwarber, eleven RBI (112) behind Paul Alonso (123), and nine batting average points (.319) behind Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (.328).

