WATCH: Pujols Passes A-Rod on All-Time Home Runs List, Hits No. 697 in Win

One week after delivering a game-winning, pinch hit home run to beat the Chicago Cubs in his final game against the St. Louis Cardinals' division rival, Albert Pujols cranked a ninth-inning go-ahead home run that would help the Cardinals defeat the Pirates 4-3, in what will likely be the slugger's final game in Pittsburgh.

Pujols has already announced his plans to retire following the 2022 Major League Baseball season.

For the second time in four days, the Cardinals delivered a ninth-inning come-from-behind victory.

The Cardinals trailed 2-0 entering the ninth. Thursday night's hero, Tommy Edman, led off the inning with a hard-hit double to centerfield. Outfielder Corey Dickerson then, doubled, setting the stage for Pujols to once again come up big in the clutch, something he has done for the last 22 years.

On a 2-0 count, Pujols smoked Pirates reliever Chase De Jong's 93-mph up-and-away fastball over the centerfield wall, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

The home run was a historic one in the career of Pujols, who now passes Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home runs list, with 697.

Pujols tied Rodriguez's mark Saturday, in the Cardinals 7-5 win over the Pirates. He now is just three home runs away from entering into the illustrious 700-home run club. He would do so as the first player to not be linked to the usage of performance-enhancing drugs, since Hank Aaron in 1973.

The Cardinals have 21 games remaining for Pujols to hit three more home runs. He will need to hit one home run every seven games. If he does so, he'll make history.

The Cardinals would go on to win 4-3 Sunday, improving their record to 83-58, maintaining an 8-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central division. Their magic number is now 14.

The Cardinals will have Monday off, then open a two-game home series against the Brewers Tuesday night.